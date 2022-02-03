Wolves accommodating all fans for Norwich fixture after Molineux fire

The fire damage inside Molineux

Around 20 firefighters were sent to the stadium in the early hours of January 23 when a blaze started in the Sir Jack Hayward Suite in the Billy Wright Stand.

Nobody was injured in the fire and the bar area was empty at the time, but the suite was badly damaged.

It is believed the fire was caused accidentally by an electrical appliance.

Initially it was thought that some hospitality fans would be affected for tomorrow’s FA Cup game with Norwich, with some reports suggesting the whole stand was closed until further notice.

But following an investigation into the fire and the damage caused, the club have been able to accommodate all supporters for the Norwich fixture.

Fans sitting in the Billy Wright stand will not be affected and all seats are available.

Half of one of the hospitality suites is out of action due to the damage, but Wolves have been able to move them elsewhere, meaning all fans are able to attend.