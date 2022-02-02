Barcelona intend to buy £29m Traore

Adama Traore

Traore has returned to Barca on loan for the rest of the season, with the Catalan club having the option to make the deal permanent for a fee of around £29million.

Laporta has confirmed that will ultimately depend on the 26-year-old’s performances but the hope is he will excel back at his boyhood club.

Traore is understood to have agreed to a relatively modest salary should the transfer be made permanent.

Laporta said: “Our plan is to trigger that clause. It’s on him – he made a great effort (on salary) to play here at Barcelona.

“It’s a free option, not obligatory, for either parties. There are fixed amounts and at the end of the season we will sit down with Adama and his representatives and I wish that we exercise this option.”

Traore, who was unveiled at the Camp Nou yesterday, said: “I want to thank Joan Laporta for making this deal happen, as well as my family and the entire staff that have followed me on my journey.