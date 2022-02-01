Bruno Lage demands Wolves aggression

Bruno Lage (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The Barcelona loanee flattered to deceive against West Ham on Sunday, prompting supporters to chant for the introduction of Pedro Neto.

Trincao was withdrawn after an hour and when asked about the criticism directed at the forward, Lage defended him and said the team as a whole must do more.

“I think it’s not just Trincao, it’s about everyone, especially in front, to be more aggressive,” Lage said.

“We need to be more aggressive. It’s not just about him, it’s about everyone.

“Being aggressive is about movement, runs in behind, shooting on target.

“It’s not just for Trincao, it’s about everyone. When the opponent gives us the space to build up and the space between the lines, we manage the game the way we like.

“After that it’s the situations. We need to create more chances and understand the profile of the players and the things they are good at.

“We will continue to work to find our way to score goals.”

Wolves registered just one shot on target on Sunday and had to wait until the 87th minute for it, and Lage insists it is an issue he is working to rectify with his squad.

“We are working hard on that, but I cannot change the profile of the players,” Lage added.