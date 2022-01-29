Goalkeeper Jose Sa hails 'amazing' Wolves backline

Jose Sa of Wolverhampton Wanderers clears the ball during the Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Brentford Community Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Max Kilman’s incredible form has matched with Conor Coady’s best ever spell in a Wolves shirt and Romain Saiss’ consistent displays – giving Wolves the second best defence in the Premier League so far this campaign.

Sa has also had a big hand in it with some excellent saves, but the goalkeeper believes the defence in front of him deserves the plaudits.

When asked how good that defence has been, he said: “Amazing. They give me a lot of confidence and stability.

“When I miss something they are there for me. When they miss, me and other defenders are there to help them.

“This is our point, we defend all together and attack all together.”

Sa had the difficult task of taking over from Portugal’s number one goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who had enjoyed three successful years at Molineux.

Although he is yet to be capped by his country, Sa has proven to be a more than capable replacement and has quickly become a favourite among supporters.

His song can be heard from the Wolves terraces and Sa is delighted to have that support.

He added: “It’s good to have them support us and of course I am happy that they support me and sing my song. But I am here to continue fighting for this team and I will continue doing that.”

Meanwhile, Bruno Lage says he is working with his midfielders on contributing to more goals.

Strikes from Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves handed them the win over Brentford last week – while earlier this month a Moutinho effort secured the victory at Manchester United.

Moutinho has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for January for his troubles – and Lage is now looking to find time to work on increasing the goal tally from his midfielders.

“We are working hard but we cannot work everything at the same time,” he said.

“We know our midfielders have a strong shot from outside of the box, so we need to be there.