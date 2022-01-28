Wolves sign South Korea striker Jeong Sang-bin in £1m deal

Wolves sign new striker

The 19-year-old has joined from Suwon Samsang and will be loaned out immediately to Wolves' partner club Grasshoppers in Switzerland.

A highly-rated prospect in his homeland, Jeong is a regular in the South Korea under-23s team and was handed his first senior international cap last year.

Scott Sellars, Wolves technical director, said: “Sang-bin is a young, raw talent, who has done very well for his club and national team whilst still only a teenager.

“We hope to provide him an opportunity to develop and grow as a player, and a person, in Zurich with Grasshoppers, before returning in the future.