Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves sign South Korea striker Jeong Sang-bin in £1m deal

By Matt MaherWolvesPublished: Last Updated:

Wolves have signed South Korea forward Jeong Sang-bin for a fee of £1million.

Wolves sign new striker
Wolves sign new striker

The 19-year-old has joined from Suwon Samsang and will be loaned out immediately to Wolves' partner club Grasshoppers in Switzerland.

A highly-rated prospect in his homeland, Jeong is a regular in the South Korea under-23s team and was handed his first senior international cap last year.

Scott Sellars, Wolves technical director, said: “Sang-bin is a young, raw talent, who has done very well for his club and national team whilst still only a teenager.

“We hope to provide him an opportunity to develop and grow as a player, and a person, in Zurich with Grasshoppers, before returning in the future.

“We’ve already seen how this process can benefit a player like Toti Gomes, and we are looking forward to seeing what Sang-bin can achieve in the Swiss league, and then at Wolves.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News