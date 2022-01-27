Wolves' Adama Traore attracting Barcelona interest

Adama Traore. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The Catalan giants are reportedly interested in signing the Spaniard before the transfer window closes, but it is understood is deal is still some way off being agreed.

Reports in The Athletic state Barcelona are looking to negotiate a loan deal with an option to buy Traore for around £29million.

But the Express & Star understands the two parties are yet to find common ground on a deal.

It is thought that a move to Barcelona would be a dream return for a player who came through their academy before moving to Villa in 2015.

A move abroad – if it does materialise – is also thought to be better for Wolves, rather than selling him to a Premier League rival in the hunt for a European spot.

Tottenham Hotspur had a £15million bid rejected earlier this month and were chasing Traore's signature, but that deal is now believed to have fallen through. It is also understood that Traore was not keen to play-right-wing, where Spurs boss Antonio Conte was planning to deploy him.