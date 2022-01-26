Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves and Aston Villa games moved for TV broadcast

By Matt MaherWolvesPublished:

Wolves will now travel to West Ham on Sunday, February 27 after the match was selected for live TV broadcast.

A number of live games have been moved for TV (Photo by Sam Bagnall - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
A number of live games have been moved for TV (Photo by Sam Bagnall - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The game, originally scheduled for Saturday February 26, will kick-off at 2pm and be shown on Sky Sports.

Wolves’ home fixture against Leeds has, meanwhile, been brought forward to Friday, March 18 (8pm) and will also be broadcast by Sky, though that particular switch is subject to the club’s progress in the FA Cup with the sixth round due to be played that weekend.

Villa have also seen two of their March fixtures rescheduled. Their trip to West Ham is now on Sunday, March 13 (2pm) due to the Hammers’ participation in the Europa League.

Steven Gerrard’s men will also host Arsenal at the earlier time of 12.30pm on Saturday, March 19, with the match being shown live on BT Sport.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News