Hwang Hee-chan set for Wolves training return after penning four year deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan

The forward will complete his permanent Molineux switch in the summer, following his season-long loan, after Wolves activated the clause in his £12million move from RB Leipzig.

Hwang said: “I’m very happy to be here at Wolves until 2026. I feel very happy to play for a team with a really good manager and great team-mates.

“They have helped me with many things since I came here, and because of this, I have been able to focus just on me and my football and have been able to do my things well.

“I want to say thank you to them because they have helped me to try my best.

“On my first day here in Wolverhampton, I watched the game against Man United in the stands, and I had a great feeling and I really wanted to play.

“I couldn’t wait to play, and it’s made me really happy to play in front of the fans.

“For me, I was very honoured to hear the fans singing this song, and the song also made my family very happy.”

Hwang suffered a hamstring injury against Brighton on December 15 and is yet to feature since.

Now, the South Korean international is targeting a return to training next week ahead of a planned return to action in February.

He added: “My injury feels a lot better now and hopefully next week I can join the team in training again. I want to come back stronger and fitter than I was before.

“My goal now is the same that it was, to score goals and win games here.”

Hwang enjoyed a perfect debut when he stepped off the bench to score against Watford in September, before adding another three Premier League goals in the first half of the season.

He said: “I can’t explain how happy I felt when I scored that goal. It was an unbelievable moment. My dream was to play in the Premier League and this game, my first game for Wolves, was when where my dream came true.

“I scored my first goal and it was a great moment. I was just so happy.

“Every game since then has just been a new challenge for me, and I wanted to not only score but also play the best I can every time, for my teammates, for the fans and for the club.

“I scored against Newcastle and Leeds and played against some of the best teams in the world, but I can’t explain how happy that has been for me.