Double celebration- Wolves compete Hwang Hee-chan permanent deal on forward's birthday

Wolves new signing and birthday boy Hwang Hee Chan...

The forward arrived at Molineux in the summer on a season-long loan and agreed personal terms on a potential permanent move if Wolves took up the option to sign him.

Now, on the day he turns 26-years-old, Wolves have now activated their clause with the German club that will see him become a permanent signing on July 1.

Hwang has signed a deal until 2026 and arrives for around £12million. Wolves will not pay any of that fee until the summer.

Head coach Bruno Lage is a huge fan of Hwang and by confirming his permanent signing early the club have been able to give him stability as he plans for his new life in England.

Wolves hope this will allow him to settle properly with his future secured.

Hwang is technically still on-loan, so his signing will not free up a loan spot for Wolves.

Scott Sellars, Wolves’ technical director, said: “With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee-chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact.

“He’s had a really positive affect on not only the team, but also the whole football club, and he’s been a fantastic addition to Wolves. We could see straight from our first meeting with him that Hee-chan is such a focused and determined young man who wants to be successful in his football career.

“He’s not had the experiences he would have liked at Leipzig and he wanted a change, and he’s grabbed his opportunity here in the Premier League with both hands. He’s shown a lot of determination, a lot of focus and certainly a lot of professionalism every day, and he’s got his rewards in terms of his performances and his goals.

“Now with his future being secured with the club, I hope it will give him even more confidence and he can feel even more welcome. Once he gets fully fit, we believe he can go on and perform in the same way he has been and he can have a long and successful career here.”

Hwang is currently recovering from a hamstring injury but is hoping to return to action in February.

The South Korean made a big impact when he first signed and netted four times in his opening six Premier League appearances.

He got off the mark quickly in his new surroundings, scoring just minutes after coming off the bench in his first appearance to guide Wolves to their first Premier League win of the season.

Hwang also scored a memorable brace in the Premier League victory over Newcastle United, while also notching on the road at Leeds United.