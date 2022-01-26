Notification Settings

Bruno Lage: Wolves full backs key to recent success

By Liam Keen

Bruno Lage admits Wolves' wing-backs and their impressive form is crucial to the club's style of play and ambitions this season.

Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri have both been instrumental in Wolves' Premier League rise in recent weeks, helping the team to four wins in their last five league games.

Lage tweaks their role in the system depending on the game plan – sometimes playing further forward and coming narrower as midfielders.

And when asked if their willingness to adapt is crucial to his style, Lage said: "Yes and they are working very well since the first day.

"Especially because they also have Ki and Marcal – I will also say Giles because he is a good player.

"Competition is good because of that.

"The full-backs are very important for the way we play. Sometimes they are playing like wingers, sometimes they are playing as full-backs.

"They need to understand lots of things and run a lot in the games. That's why we need them with that consistency."

And consistency is the key word for Lage – something Wolves have been able to achieve in recent months.

Not only does the head coach challenge his players to find that consistency to help Wolves, but also their own careers.

He added: "Remember in the middle of October we talked about the way we challenge some players and why they don't play for their national team. That comes with consistency and the right mentality.

"We first want this mentality in training to have good training sessions, then come to the games. That's the consistency.

"I am now watching Ruben and Semedo be more consistent and in the end the team will be more consistent – and their careers will also be more consistent.

"I hope we have that until the end of the season. That is the only promise I can say to our supporters – these guys are working very hard in training and meetings. I will work now on the things we need."

Liam Keen

