Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves' Dion Sanderson joins QPR on loan

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished:

Dion Sanderson has joined Championship side QPR on loan for the remainder of the season.

Dion Sanderson (Getty)
Dion Sanderson (Getty)

The versatile defender impressed on loan at Birmingham before being recalled by Bruno Lage earlier this month.

The Hoops currently occupy one of the play-off spots and the addition of Sanderson will further enhance their promotion push.

Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson has welcomed the move and insists it will be a different challenge to the 22-year-old's spell at St Andrews.

“QPR have been in excellent form so far this season and are riding high near the top of the Championship.”

“For Dion to experience the expectations and pressure which face players in a team that is pushing for promotion will be a real advantage for him and his development.

“I’ve known their manager Mark Warburton for a long time. I know him well from my time as a player at Watford and I know the culture he likes to put into his teams, so I believe Dion will really benefit from his input in terms of playing style."

With surprise package Toti Gomes excelling at centre-back and Romain Saiss due to return from the African Cup of Nations next month, the move makes sense for all concerned.

Sanderson will be available for QPR's home clash with Reading on Saturday.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News