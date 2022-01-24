Molineux fire: Several days until facts around blaze are fully known

Molineux - After a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning

Around 20 firefighters attended the blaze just before 2am on Sunday - which started in the bar area of the Sir Jack Hayward suite.

Fire crews were at the scene within five minutes after being called by overnight security staff.

No one was hurt in the blaze, with investigations continuing to establish all the facts surrounding the fire.

West Midlands Fire Service said it is believed the blaze started accidentally due to an electrical appliance.

It is understood that it could take several days until all the facts are fully known.

Footage of the blaze was captured by Wolves season ticket Kyle Hughes - who described being 'emotional' when he first noticed the fire.

He said: "I was up with my one-year-old son, he was having a coughing fit at around 1.30am. Around 10 or 20 minutes later I heard loud alarms.

"We live in a high-rise flat and I could see smoke rising above the Stan Cullis stand, I tried to capture it on video and it was just getting worse and worse. It went over the Billy Wright stand and just started to spread out.

"When we came out onto the balcony you could hear the loud alarms, I'm sure you could hear it for miles around. It was quite worrying because my first thought was one of the lights on the pitch had caught fire, but looking now they've said it was an appliance."

Nobody was in the Sir Jack Hayward Suite when the fire broke out and fire crews managed to contain the flames and damage to one room.

Wolves have said the damage caused by the blaze is likely to take "some time" to repair and that hospitality ticket holders affected will be contacted ahead of the next home fixture against Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday, February 5.

The Billy Wright stand includes the Molineux Suite where conferences and events are held next to the reception area by Waterloo Road.