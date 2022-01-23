Jose Sa: It is a pleasure to play with Wolves' Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The goalkeeper has been a key figure for Wolves this season and has taken plenty of plaudits for his performances.

But speaking after the win in west London the 29-year-old turned attentions to Moutinho and Neves after their superb displays helped Wolves to another vital three points.

“It’s very good playing alongside him (Moutinho) because he is a very good player,” Sa said.

“Of course I know him from Portugal and Joao is an experienced player and very good. It is a pleasure to play with him.”

When asked if Neves is impressing him this season, Sa added: “He’s not impressing me because I know him and we’ve already played together.

“Ruben is a fantastic player, he’s amazing. He’s very young, only 24-years-old, so for me it is a pleasure to play with him again after playing together at Porto.

“Of course, every day he is better and he helps the team a lot.”

The game was bizarrely halted just after the 30-minute mark as a drone was flown over the stadium.

The players had to leave the field and the match was delayed for around 15 minutes before it restarted.

“We wanted to continue the game but it’s the rules and we had to wait,” Sa said.

“It disrupted the flow of the game in the first half but after we came back I felt that we were better.

“It was a distraction to the game.”

Sa added: “No, it was not difficult (to maintain focus) because we train for these games to be focused.

“Of course, I don’t want to concede the goal, but it was a good goal, and after we had to continue fighting and keep going to score another.

“I am happy for us. It is good for us to score and go home with the victory, that is the most important thing.”

Wolves were dealt a blow ahead of the fixture when Raul Jimenez felt a strain in his calf in training – prompting Bruno Lage not to risk his star forward and leave him out of the squad.

However, the head coach expects the striker will return sooner rather than later.

“I don’t think it’s so important, maybe a couple of weeks and then he’s back,” he said.

Jimenez has been called up for the Mexican national team to play in their three World Cup qualifiers from January 28 to February 3.

But there is now doubt over whether he will be fit enough to travel and play, with their fixture against Jamaica less than a week away.