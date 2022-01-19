Wolves 3 Southampton 1- The Liam Keen debrief

Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers shoots (Photo by Sam Bagnall - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Scoring three goals was enough of a shock, but seeing a debut at centre-back was unexpected to say the least.

Despite the disruption to the squad, Wolves and Bruno Lage got on with it and and added another three points that exacerbates the positive mood around Molineux.

Dazzling debut

The biggest compliment you can pay Toti Gomes following his Wolves debut was that he did not look out of place.

He was assured, comfortable and confident. The defender slotted seamlessly into the back three and certainly impressed.

The Molineux crowd encouraged him during his first few touches of the ball and cheered loudly when he made an early block, but he looked devoid of nerves and gladly took his chance.

He won all five of his ground duels and two of his six aerial ones.

Gomes lost possession a few times with hopeful punts forward and had several misplaced passes, but he only arrived in England at the beginning of the month and this can be put down to his limited time learning the Lage system.

Overall he was athletic, quick and strong in the tackle. His performance is even more impressive when you consider the limited time he has had with the squad.

Wolves are certainly missing Romain Saiss, but Gomes could be an option for the rest of the season if he does not return to Grasshoppers on loan.

Genius goalkeeping

In the last two games Wolves have offered their opposition more chances, highlighting how important Saiss has been this season.

But when they get a sight of goal they face the unenviable task of beating Jose Sa. The Portuguese goalkeeper is starting to get plaudits across the league, but anyone connected with Wolves knows he has been top class all season.

His £6.8million summer signing is a snip. Having just turned 29 years old on Monday, Sa is in the prime of his career and proving to be the signing of the summer for Wolves, and potentially across the Premier League.

Some more point-blank saves against Southampton kept his side in the game, but his intelligence around the box and with the ball is noteworthy.

He commands his area, gives added confidence to the defence, is good at claiming aerial balls and can also distribute to get Wolves on the front foot. Rui Patricio is a wonderful goalkeeper and had a superb three years at Wolves, but his sale and Sa’s arrival is currently proving to be excellent business.

Confidence boost

Goals for Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore could be invaluable to Wolves. When the first-half penalty was given, there was no doubt Jimenez would take it, but his nervous posture and stuttered run up left some doubt as to whether he would take the opportunity.

Fortunately, it was a trademark Jimenez penalty and that important goal could help the striker gain more confidence and regain his form.

After Traore came off the bench he missed a glorious chance that he should have buried, before only minutes later taking on his marker and slotting into the bottom corner.

Whether he stays with Wolves or not, it felt like a big moment for the winger.

He blows hot and cold but still offers something no-one else can. It looked like a weight had been lifted when he took that chance.