Ruben Neves delighted with Wolves progress under Bruno Lage

Bruno Lage and Ruben Neves (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Neves & Co made it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup at the weekend as they beat Sheffield United 3-0 at Molineux.

They are now four unbeaten in all competitions, and the Portuguese midfielder insists ‘everyone is playing well’ while still believing they can kick things up a gear.

“I’m happy with how the team is playing. That helps the players to be better individually as well,” said Neves.

“The team is playing really well, and I’m trying to do my best to help the team.

“Everyone is playing well. We need to keep on going.

“The gaffer says that a lot, we’ll try to improve and won’t stop. We have a lot to improve.”

Wolves were boosted by putting three past the Blades, having found goals difficult to come by for large parts of the season. It was another clean sheet, too, but Neves is searching for more ruthlessness at both ends of the pitch.

“It’s very good when you score more than one, we were looking to do this,” he said.

“We’re playing well and creating chances. We needed to score more goals. At the same time, we were not at our best defending. They created some chances as well.

“We need to improve on that. It was another clean sheet, but we cannot stop working.”

Neves added on a potential Cup run: “The FA Cup is a special competition. We want to do the best we can and go as far as we can.