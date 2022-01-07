Pedro Neto will need to fight for Wolves place, warns Bruno Lage

Pedro Neto continues his rehabilitation from injury (Getty)

Last season’s player of the year has been sidelined this campaign after breaking his kneecap in April.

Neto returned to the grass this week but Bruno Lage has warned the 21-year-old will need to match the form of his team-mates when he returns to playing.

Lage said: “I talked with him yesterday and he comes with a big ambition. He feels well, his knee is OK.

“Now we start another step and maybe at the end of this month he will start working with the team. That’s the plan, so it’s good news.”

When asked if he is excited to get him into the side, Lage added: “Yes, but he needs to see what the other boys are doing and come with a big ambition. I am very happy with what Adama, Trincao, Daniel and Hwang are doing, so he needs to come with everything.

“I think he is that guy, with the way he is training and the way he trains, he comes with that ambition.