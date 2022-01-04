Manchester United 0 Wolves 1 - Report

Moutinho gives Wolves the lead (Getty)

Cheered on by the loud away support, Wolves dominated from start to finish in the first 45 and were left ruing their missed chances.

They were energetic in midfield and sharp in attack as they consistently fed the ball out wide and put United’s defenders in one-on-one situations, but David De Gea stood firm in goal and Wolves could not take advantage.

In the second half United settled and should have scored through a glorious Bruno Fernandes chance that crashed the crossbar.

But in the 83rd minute Wolves finally took the lead from a delightful edge of the box Moutinho strike to give them a deserved victory.

Bruno Lage made two changes to the side that drew with Chelsea just over two weeks ago, as he moved back to the 3-4-3 formation.

Francisco Trincao came in to form the front three and replaced midfielder Leander Dendoncker, while Nelson Semedo started at right-wing-back ahead of Ki-Jana Hoever.

Fabio Silva and Rayan Ait-Nouri returned from Covid-19 and injury respectively and made the bench.

Ralf Rangnick also made two changes as his side lined up in a 4-2-2-2 formation.

Both changes came at centre-back with Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly both injured. Raphael Varane and Phil Jones replaced them – with the latter making his first appearance this season and his first Premier League appearance for two years.

Fernandes also returned to the bench after completing his suspension.

Nelson Semedo (Getty)

Wolves, buoyed on by their loud travelling fans, made a good start to the game. Trincao and Daniel Podence hugged both touchlines and were found early, resulting in a handful of good crosses into the box.

But the first big chance fell to the hosts as Mason Greenwood played a sublime ball through for Jadon Sancho. Semedo managed to recover for Wolves, who blocked Sancho’s shot and then eventually cleared the danger.

Wolves kept coming, however, and Podence saw a strong effort saved before, from the resulting corner, Ruben Neves had a wonderful volley tipped over the bar by De Gea.

Semedo, who had started the game very brightly, was finding acres of space on the right and one foray into the box allowed him to take aim, but his stinging shot was saved.

After 25 minutes Wolves were still on top – defending well and getting opportunities on goal, while United were struggling to string passes together and make a dent.

Raul Jimenez then went close with a header at the near post, as United were all at sea in defence.

The teams then entered the break drawing 0-0 with Wolves having completely dominated the first half for possession and chances. United were all at sea defensively and could not string passes together going forward.

In the opening 10 minutes Wolves still looked comfortable on the ball and had some nice touches. Jimenez, too, found space behind the United defence but could not trap the ball and take advantage.

Ruben Neves (Getty)

But with the home crowd slightly increasing their volume – albeit still being drowned out by the away fans – United did look more assured in the opening stages of the second half and saw more of the ball.

But then when United did get the ball they still struggled to create counter-attacks, while Wolves looked dangerous on every single attack.

In an effort to change the momentum of the game United brought on Fernandes and although it did not immediately help, he then had a glorious chance after 68 minutes. From 15 yards in the centre of the box he should have guided the ball home easily, but instead he lashed at it and smashed the crossbar – handing Wolves a lifeline.

Moments later, Cristiano Ronaldo headed home but had strayed a yard offside. He then had another chance but pulled his effort wide.

With United now on top after 70 minutes, Scott McTominay charged towards goal and had an effort blocked for a corner, which came to nothing.

Wolves, however, still looked threatening going forward and found their reward after 83 minutes. An Adama Traore cross was cleared to Moutinho on the edge of the box and after neatly working it onto his left foot he smashed it into the bottom corner to send the travelling fans wild.

Max Kilman (Getty)

Wolves were hanging on but in the final minute of injury time, Fernandes stepped up with a free-kick. His effort was saved wonderfully by Jose Sa in the last action of the game to give Wolves their first win at Old Trafford since 1980.

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao (Traore, 66), Jimenez (Silva, 81), Podence (Dendoncker, 87).

Subs not used: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Bueno, Jordao, Cundle.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka (Elanga, 84), Jones, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood (Fernandes, 59), Sancho (Rashford, 75), Cavani, Ronaldo.