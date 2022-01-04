Man United 0 Wolves 1 – Player ratings

Nelson Semedo and Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 8

The goalkeeper had very little to do for most of the game but sprung into action with a wonderful last second save from Fernandes' free-kick. He has been a revelation this season.

Max Kilman - 9

Kilman was a rock in defence. He confidently dealt with all the danger around him and kept some world class talents quiet.

Conor Coady - 8

Watching Coady handle Ronaldo with ease was almost poetic. Assured is the most accurate word for the captain.

Romain Saiss - 8

Saiss will be missed now that he departs for the African Cup of Nations because he has been superb as part of this back three. Positionally spot on and strong in the tackle.

Nelson Semedo - 8

Up there with one of Semedo's best performances of the season, the wing-back was direct, confident and constantly found space on the right flank. He was unfortunate not to score or assist.

Joao Moutinho - 9

The midfielder may be the best £5million Wolves have ever spent. He tirelessly works for the team off the ball and is technically flawless on the ball.

Ruben Neves - 9

But a midfielder is only as good as his partner and both Moutinho and Neves flourish because of each other. Neves is a Rolls Royce of a midfielder and effortlessly sprayed the ball out to the extra man (often Semedo) to create chances.

Fernando Marcal - 7

A good performance from Marcal who was solid at both ends of the pitch, but could have perhaps done slightly more going forward.

Francisco Trincao - 7

By the standards he has set so far this season, this was a much better showing from Trincao. Nothing outstanding, but he was more of a threat and linked up well with Semedo – particularly in the first half.

Raul Jimenez - 7

Jimenez needs another goal and boost of confidence, it seems, but he was certainly more effective against United. His link-up play with his back to goal was reminiscent of years gone by.

Daniel Podence - 9

Podence is proving why he deserves a run in the team with another excellent showing. He was direct, linked up well with those around him and pulled the trigger on demand – something the team has been crying out for. One small criticism – he overplayed it and took too many touches in certain attacking scenarios, when he should have been more decisive.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Trincao, 66), 7, Fabio Silva (for Jimenez, 81), 7, Leander Dendoncker (for Podence, 87), 7.