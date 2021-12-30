Captain Conor Coady wants to 'bottle up' Wolves atmosphere

Conor Coady is enjoying seasonal cheer with his team-mates – including Max Kilman, who he has hailed again

Wolves sit eighth in the Premier League and have enjoyed a largely successful campaign so far under new boss Bruno Lage – despite struggling with a small squad littered with injuries and Covid-19 cases.

Skipper Coady has been full of praise for Lage since his arrival, and believes the harmony among the squad has helped them progress.

“The atmosphere is brilliant,” he said.

“I’ve said it a few times, it’s the sort of atmosphere you want to bottle up and keep hold of to bring out when the times are not going quite as good.

“We know there will be those sort of times. We don’t want them to come but we know they will come at some point.

“It’s been brilliant and I can’t speak more highly of the manager and his staff. Carlos, Tony, Luis, Alex – all the people he’s brought in are brilliant.

“We’re just enjoying learning a new way of football and trying to be a little bit more aggressive. We’ve got a lot of learning to do and a lot of playing football to get better, but it’s important we keep on doing that now.”

Before the forced festive break, Coady was in impressive form with many believing he was playing the best football of his career.

Max Kilman and Romain Saiss have forged an impregnable back three with Coady, which has earned five clean sheets in their last seven Premier League games.

And Coady says they have all worked on understanding each other’s game throughout the season.

When asked if it is a pleasure to play with that pair, Coady added: “Yes, without a doubt.

“I know what they can do, I’ve played with those two boys for plenty of years now. It’s something that we’re trying to improve every single day, we’re trying to learn.

“Both of them have been outstanding. When you play with players over and over again, as much as we have this season, you start to feel and understand what they want to do.

“It’s credit to them with how they’ve been playing. It’s all about working together, we’re a team.

“We try to do everything together on the pitch and listen to the manager as much as we can. Full credit to those two boys for how they’ve done this season because they’ve been fantastic.

“We’d obviously love to have loads more points, but every team would tell you the same thing, and there’s been the odd game here and there where we could have had more points and could have done things in a little bit of a different way, but we didn’t, and we’ve learned from those situations.