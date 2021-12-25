Steve Bull: Covid call-offs frustrate me, players must get jabs

Adama Traore (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The Wolves players have done everything they can to get this game ahead – having both jabs and now their booster jabs.

It frustrates me. Everyone knows life will go in when you have the vaccination and that’s it, full stop.

Anybody who doesn’t want to take it for whatever reason, I think they should turn a blind eye and help the world become a safer place.

It really frustrates me. I think every player in every Premier League team needs to have both jabs and a booster.

They should get vaccinated so we can enjoy football in a safe manner.

Every club should follow suit. I have a bitter taste in my mouth not seeing people get vaccinated.

I’ve been double jabbed and had a booster, so has my wife, and it’s the way the world is going forward now.

It helps you become safe and secure. Everyone in football and normal life has to get it done.

But for the players now, there’s no relaxing at all.

They might have a voice in the back of their head saying they can enjoy themselves now, but they won’t do it.

They’ll spend Christmas Day with their family and then on Boxing Day they’ll be in training getting ready for Arsenal, which will be a damn tough game because they are hitting form.

The players are focused on playing and training and it’s exactly what they’ll continue to do.

They want to carry on the trend of the decent football they’ve been playing.

Against Chelsea it was an absolutely brilliant game of football. In the end a draw was a fair result, but we’re getting there. The only thing we’re lacking is that killer touch. The defence and midfield is right, we just need to get that killer touch in front of goal.

It’s not just Raul Jimenez, but everyone in the side.

I think the service in to him has not been right. He runs his socks off every game – the front three always do – but they’re just missing that touch in the box.

It will come and when it does, someone will have a thumping 3-0 or 4-0.

We have to be patient. We’re in a great position and this is the best I’ve seen Wolves play in a long time.

I know Wolves fans get frustrated, but we are in a really good position right now.

The defence has been superb – we say it week in, week out. I can’t praise them highly enough.

Coady, Saiss and Kilman have been brilliant, but so has the whole team as we defend from the front.

Jose Sa has also been impressive. He had some big boots to fill because Rui Patricio is a world class goalkeeper.

When players come to the club, people will question ‘why have we got him’ and then they realise why – because he has a touch of class.

Sa looks like an all-round goalkeeper. If you painted a dark beard on him you’d think he was Patricio!

He is flying at the moment. It’s unbelievable. He’s settled in so well and looks like he’s been here for years.

He has a great bond with the club and fans. He could be here for quite a few years.

With the Boxing Day game off, games are now finished at Molineux in 2022 and I hope we see big things from Wolves in 2022.

We have a small squad so I hope we make signings in January and progress.

We are established now as a Premier League side and I want to see now is us break that top six.