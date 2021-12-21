Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves players and staff receive Covid-19 booster jab

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished:

Wolves players and staff have all been given their Covid-19 booster jabs.

Bruno Lage (Getty)
Bruno Lage (Getty)
Conor Coady (Getty)
Conor Coady (Getty)
Raul Jimenez (Getty)
Raul Jimenez (Getty)

After becoming one of the first Premier League clubs to have two vaccinations handed out across the board, they have followed suit by taking their booster jabs.

Following their 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, the players and coaching staff stayed behind at the Molineux medical room to receive their third doses. And for head coach Bruno Lage, he believes they all have a ‘responsibility’ to keep themselves and others safe.

He said: “When I came here, they gave me the chance to be vaccinated and I accepted. It was important for me because I have my family in Portugal and when I have days off, I go there to spend time with my wife and kids, so I took my vaccinations.

“Everyone in our building is fully vaccinated, which is the right thing to do, especially with the increase in positive cases in the Premier League and wider society. We have a responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe, so when the players and staff were offered the booster jab, it was a simple decision for us, and it was great to do it together after the game.”

The club also thanked fans for being fully co-operative with Covid pass and negative test checks ahead of the Chelsea fixture.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News