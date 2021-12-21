Wolves players and staff receive Covid-19 booster jab

Bruno Lage (Getty) Conor Coady (Getty) Raul Jimenez (Getty)

After becoming one of the first Premier League clubs to have two vaccinations handed out across the board, they have followed suit by taking their booster jabs.

Following their 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, the players and coaching staff stayed behind at the Molineux medical room to receive their third doses. And for head coach Bruno Lage, he believes they all have a ‘responsibility’ to keep themselves and others safe.

He said: “When I came here, they gave me the chance to be vaccinated and I accepted. It was important for me because I have my family in Portugal and when I have days off, I go there to spend time with my wife and kids, so I took my vaccinations.

“Everyone in our building is fully vaccinated, which is the right thing to do, especially with the increase in positive cases in the Premier League and wider society. We have a responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe, so when the players and staff were offered the booster jab, it was a simple decision for us, and it was great to do it together after the game.”