Wolves fans heading to Molineux for Chelsea fixture reminded to take NHS Covid-19 pass

Club and council chiefs have both made the call after the measure was introduced by the Government as part of Plan B measures to curb the rise of Omicron.

It requires people to have the pass to demonstrate they are either fully vaccinated, have had a negative Covid-19 test in the last 48 hours or are otherwise exempt.

The old gold and black are set to take on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Sunday at Molineux at 2pm.

Dave Wood, Wolves' fan services manager, said: "We would like to thank supporters for their cooperation during these times as the club does everything it can to keep supporters and all those in attendance at top-flight fixtures as safe as possible during the Covid pandemic.

"Wolves will continue to work with the Government, local health authorities and safety groups, being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance to keep Molineux safe and full for the rest of the season."

The club has already issued information to supporters on the regulations – including the need to wear a face covering when indoors and in crowded, enclosed areas within the stadium.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said the move was necessary and called on everyone to "do their bit" and help stop the spread of the virus.

She added: "We all need to follow the new Plan B rules, including making sure we have the NHS Covid Pass ready where needed, and it’s great that Wolves have provided fans with detailed information which will help them be prepared for Sunday’s game, and future matches.

“The most important thing we can do to keep ourselves and others safe is to get vaccinated as soon as we are able to. So, if you are due your Covid-19 booster, which is now availabe to adults three months after their second dose, or you haven't yet had your first or second Covid vaccination, please come forward as soon as possible.

“We have walk-in vaccination clinics at the Mander Centre, the Civic Centre, WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams and many more locations around the city, so there’s bound to be one near you.

“Please also continue to get a regular rapid test, particularly if you are planning to meet up with someone who might be more vulnerable or attend crowded venues, to reassure yourselves and others that you don’t have the virus."