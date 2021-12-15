Wolves boss Bruno Lage warns of strong Brighton test

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage. Graham Potter Decisions, decisions: Wolves boss Bruno Lage and Brighton counterpart Graham Potter, right, have selection dilemmas for differing reasons Graham Potter

Tonight’s hosts have a myriad of injuries, suspensions and Covid-19 cases meaning they could be without up to 11 first team players.

But when asked if it is a good time to play Brighton, Lage insisted that Wolves have struggled with similar issues all season and that the Seagulls’ squad is large enough to deal with it.

He said: “We have the same problems since the first day.

“I know they have some problems but since the first day we’ve not had our best players available.

“You can talk about Willy Boly and Pedro Neto who were very important in the past and we don’t have them. Also Jonny (Castro Otto) – three important players for us.

“I believe Brighton have a big squad and have solutions for their players.

“I know Brighton because when I was at Sheffield Wednesday we played against them. I know their centre-backs are very good and important for the team, but they’re not there.

“But Boly was important in the past and he’s not here 100 per cent fit to play for us.”

After a very good start to the season Brighton are now winless in their last 10 Premier League games.

But they have also only lost two of those – to Manchester City and Villa – and Lage is expecting a stern test against the 11th-placed side.

“Every game is important because every game is an opportunity to take points,” Lage added.

“We play the games in the same way and it’s one more game. Brighton are playing very well and have good players. They have an experienced manager.

“In the Premier League every game is hard, especially away games. We prepare the best we can to try to play our game and try to win.”

Wolves have sold out their 3,000 allocation at The Amex Stadium, marking another good away following on a Wednesday night just before Christmas.

And Lage was gushing in his praise for the supporters and the Premier League.

“That’s why the Premier League is so exciting,” he said.

“That’s why I’m a happy and lucky guy to be involved in this organisation, to work with my players and to manage this massive club with these supporters.

“Everywhere we go we feel the supporters are there with us. We are competing with top teams with big players and big managers and that’s why the Premier League is so exciting.”

Speaking ahead of the match, Lage also said he has no fresh injury concerns or Covid-19 cases among his squad and that everyone should be available.