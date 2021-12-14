Wolves Throwback: Remembering the magnificent seven

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers footballers Steve Kindon and Steve Daley (AMA)

What a scoreline. The sort of scoreline requiring brackets (SEVEN) on the BBC’s famous teleprinter back in the day.

But that was the reality, a glorious reality, on March 18, 1975.

Wolves 7, Chelsea 1. Surely one which will never happen again? This Sunday? You’d get some serious odds on that!

One of Wolves’ key protagonists that day over four decades ago was Steve Kindon, in one of his most famous Molineux hours.

He scored once, a fierce shot after a powerful run, and had some sort of an impact in the other six.

“When the team watched the video back it looked like I played a flawless game,” recalls Kindon, who turns 71 on Friday.

“It was almost like every time I touched the ball it resulted in a goal.

“Phil Parkes would kick it out and I would head it on, straight to Kenny Hibbitt’s feet. Willie Carr, making his debut, would pass to me and I would lay it off, straight to John Richards to score.

“Deep down I knew that header could have gone anywhere, and that pass, but it was just one of those days where everything came off, and it looked like a flawless performance.

“The Sunday People used to give ratings for each player, and that was one of the three occasions in my career I was awarded top marks, 10 out of 10.”

That memorable afternoon was one of the many highlights of the winger’s career, which covered not just Wolves but also Burnley, twice, and Huddersfield.

And yet, it’s a career that might never even have started, in football at least. “Growing up I played rugby, which my family had always played, it was like it was in my blood,” Kindon recalls.

Born and brought up in Warrington, like his future team-mate and friend Richards, Kindon recalls the two actually meeting around the age of 11, when both were representing the town.

For Richards, it was football, and so he moved on to the local grammar school, but for Kindon, after passing his 11-plus exam, it was a case of a daily eight-mile train journey to a rugby playing grammar school in Widnes.

As you would expect with his bustling physique and explosive pace, Kindon excelled with the oval ball, but a certain event of 1966 captured his teenage imagination and got his cogs whirring as to whether there was a different sport he should be pursuing.

“I was 15-and-a-half when England won the World Cup, and I said to my dad I was going to play some football the next season,” he recalls.

“I was playing representative rugby at the time and on the one day we had a game postponed because of a hard frost and so I came back on the train.

“By the time I got home there had been a heavy thaw, and so my pals asked me to go and have a game of football with them instead.

“I did, and I loved it.

“This was November of 1966, and by the following February I had signed as an apprentice for Burnley, in the December I turned professional and by August, 1968, I had made my debut in the First Division.”

Wolves Former Players Association annual golf day at Oxley Park.

A quick and meteoric rise.

But it’s fair to say not everyone anticipated Kindon’s instant footballing success.

Kindon was called into the headmaster’s office at his grammar school to be told he was making a big mistake in aiming for football rather than either continuing to play rugby or furthering his studies at university.

A couple of years later, having made his Burnley debut, Kindon bumped into that same headmaster who was walking in the Lake District, and was offered a heartfelt apology.

Kindon loved life at Burnley and was a key influence in the team which won the FA Youth Cup in 1967/68, along with later Wolves winger Dave Thomas, and became an England youth international while at Turf Moor.

And so soon, Wolves came calling.

Boss Bill McGarry had kept an eye on Kindon since he impressed up against Derek Parkin in an FA Cup tie between Wolves and Burnley although from the first conversation after the deal was done it was difficult to think so.

“Wolves had just paid that big fee for me and within seconds of signing the contract Bill McGarry told me I wouldn’t be playing much over the season,” says Kindon.

“When I asked why he said I could play centre forward or left wing, but he had Derek Dougan at centre forward, and Dave Wagstaffe at left wing, and they were both better than me. “I have to say I agreed with him, although it was a strange thing to say just after spending all that money.

“I don’t think Bill McGarry liked me very much, I was a bit too bright for him, a bit arrogant, and while those players were definitely better than me when I signed, as they grew older I don’t think they were.”

Despite initially not being first choice, Kindon notched 31 goals in 167 games for Wolves, before eventually handing in a transfer request when he felt he wasn’t being treated with the same fairness as the club’s higher profile players.

He headed back to Burnley for two years, before spending another three as a player at Huddersfield, rounding off his career with another promotion before then becoming the commercial manager for the Terriers.

Kindon is remembered fondly as one of those much-loved personalities from the Wolves team of the Seventies, his nickname of The Tank very much a term of endearment.

He explains: “I was a rugby player and so it made me slightly clumsy at times on the football field. But what I could always guarantee, every week, is that I gave the fans 100 per cent every single time.

“Sometimes the ball would go under my foot and out for a throw-in when I was trying to trap it.

“Sometimes I would cross the ball and it would go behind the goal.

“But for some reason, the fans didn’t seem to mind?

“I’m not saying they were chuffed with me, but I don’t think they minded because they knew I had done the best I could and had given it everything.

“Between ten to three and quarter to five, or sometimes at half past four, I was absolutely knackered because I had given it my all.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers former player dinner. Picture by Sam Bagnall.

Kindon’s career was also blessed by the odd moment or two which was out of the ordinary.

Everyone knew he was rapid, but he officially became known as the country’s fastest footballer, winning an annual competition seven years in a row during which his quickest time for the 100 metres was 10.7 seconds.

Kindon used to train at the Wolverhampton & Bilston athletics club where then national sprint champion Roger Walters was resident, and once took him on in a race – and won!

While at Huddersfield, Kindon was part of another piece of footballing history, going in goal to replace the injured goalkeeper in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury, then going back up front when they needed to chase the game on an afternoon when three separate keepers conceded in the 3-0 defeat.

After hanging up his boots, his innovations during several years as Huddersfield’s commercial manager saw the Terriers become the first club to install CCTV cameras, to have a disabled area for fans and to host golf days where supporters could play with the first-team squad. All have now become the norm.

Gradually however, Kindon’s after-dinner speaking commitments took hold, and a talent discovered when he was first involved in entertaining Q&A sessions as a player while at Wolves certainly bore fruit.

A regular winner of the Soccer Speaker of the Year award, he is also a great supporter of Wolves Former Players’ Association events when he regularly not only shares hosting duties with Steve Daley – quite a double act – but also loves the chance to catch up with former team-mates.

It is those from Kindon’s era who are usually the most represented on such occasions, a statistic he says applies at his other former clubs as well.

“I think it is unique from our era,” he insists.

“John McAlle and Derek Parkin are best pals, I always shared a room with John Richards, Kenny Hibbitt with Willie Carr, Steve Daley with Alan Sunderland – two Yorkshire lads.

“On the coach we played a card game called Hearts and I would always sit with John Richards and we would play against Dave Wagstaffe and Frank Munro.

“It was just automatic, we all knew each other so well, and that is why we have all stayed so close and love meeting up.”

And those friendships have been particularly important during what has been a difficult couple of years on a personal level for Kindon.

He lost his 46-year-old son Adam to Covid at the start of the pandemic, then contracted long Covid himself a year later and has also suffered with heart problems.

However, he certainly isn’t feeling sorry for himself, and is pretty emphatic when answering the question of how he manages to stay positive amid such testing challenges.

“It’s been a difficult time, losing our son and then I was rushed to hospital in an ambulance when I was struggling,” says Kindon.

“I do get very short of breath at times – I can walk and I can talk but I can’t do both at the same time!

“I used to do over 100 speaking engagements a year but now if I can get one a week I am happy.

“But do you know what?

“My father was born on September 10, 1919.

“The Second World War broke out on September 3, 1939, and so a week before my father was 20 we were at war with Germany.

“He was in the Army, and he didn’t come home for six years, fighting the enemy who were shooting bullets at him.

“And now? If I go to the supermarket I have to wear a mask, and it’s a bit more difficult to go and have a holiday in Spain.

“So yes I am trying to stay positive, but at the end of the day what are we all moaning about, eh?”

Kindon clearly takes the approach of looking on the bright side of life, and that unstoppable humour is never too far away.

Life as a public speaker has allowed fans to continue to enjoy his talent in a very different arena, whilst also serving as a reminder that he was also a half decent player in his time.