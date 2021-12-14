Wolves bringing in Covid-19 booster jabs

Bruno Lage. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Wolves were praised earlier this year for having their entire squad, coaching staff and support staff fully protected while many others in the Premier League were struggling to get their players to commit.

And although Lage is adamant that vaccination is important he says he leaves the discussion to the medical department.

When asked if he will encourage his players to have a booster jab, Lage said: “I don’t talk about those things with my players, they know they are professional and the club has people who can talk about that.

“I talk about football and spend a lot of time talking about football with them.”

Lage added: “The most important thing in my opinion is that everyone is fully vaccinated.

“When I arrived here they asked me if I wanted it and of course I did because I want to be protected and I took both. Everyone in our building is fully vaccinated.

“The process started early and when I arrived most of the players had already had the first one. When I took my first one I watched all the players have their second one.”

When asked if plans are underway for the players and staff to have the booster, Lage said: “The doctor will talk with the players in the next days about that and schedule for the players who want to take it.

“I saw a message about it in our WhatsApp group. I don’t know what the right day is to take the third jab, but for sure our doctor has started planning that with our players and all the staff here in the building.”

With the Omicron variant spreading in the UK and Covid-19 cases rising in the Premier League, a total of 42 cases were found among the players and staff of the 20 clubs.

That is the highest ever figure over a seven day period and the most since 40 were reported in January.

Several clubs have been affected, including Tottenham and Manchester United, but Lage believes it is unlikely we will see supporters barred from matches or the game suspended again.

“We cannot think too much about it, if it happens we need to move on,” he said.

“I don’t believe we will go back to the times without fans in the stadium and a long period without play.