Wolves Fans' Verdict v Man City: The referee and VAR cost us

Adama Traore. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

John Lalley

For the second week running we couldn’t quite stem the tide of another siege of the Alamo. Once more the defending, the commitment and the bloody-minded desire not to cave in against insurmountable odds could only be admired.

This time a double-whammy eventually broke our resistance; one self-inflicted, the other totally out of our control and utterly ludicrous in its creation.

We have all endured barmy interludes of irrational behaviour when irritation gets the better of us. The trouble with Raul’s aberration was that it festered too long; he had ample opportunity to regain his composure but petulance had taken hold.

He did not deserve to be cautioned first up, but his sense of grievance and injustice didn’t merit the tedious theatricals that saw to his dismissal.

His reaction leaving the field clearly gave away the buttock-clenching embarrassment he was already experiencing. The entire episode was wholly incomprehensible and the consequences far-reaching. The best one can say is that this bizarre conduct was massively out of character; he knows he let his colleagues down and he won’t be repeating such nonsense, that’s for sure.

As for the second kick in the groin, perhaps it’s best to just laugh at the absurdity of it all. Depressed as I felt, I was immensely cheered by the hapless floundering of the former referee turned BT television pundit Peter Walton in his risible attempt to offer a credible defence for the match official Mr.Moss and his sidekick Mr.Mariner supine in his Stockley Park bolthole.

Stretching logic to the boundaries of incredulity and indulging in shameless blind-eyed sophistry, one fancied that Walton would lend his support to Boris Johnson being awarded the Nobel Prize for services to veracity. It was the finest piece of alternative comedy to have graced our television screens in decades. Bravo that man!

As sure as night follows day, Moss would not have whistled for a penalty had a City defender taken similar action to that of Joao Moutinho. And if he did have the temerity to have done so, the Ancient Mariner would have been rapidly blowing his foghorn in the Moss ear-piece to quickly engage a TV screen viewing to reverse his decision and avoid the fearsome ire of dear old Pep.

VAR strongly remains as steadfastly impartial as the scales of justice in the Old Bailey; providing of course that the recipient of the verdict is sitting top of the league. At this time of year Ebenezer Scrooge himself couldn’t have deciphered it better; Humbug!

Anyway, one player short at the venue worst suited to such disparity, this was a monumental defensive display but given more favourable circumstances, we have to expand our horizons and end this continuing goal drought. It comes no harder than Liverpool and City making caution understandable, but Wolves as a matter of urgency have to find a cutting edge.

Backs to the wall bravery will only take us so far; lets see the offensive side of our game and in the meantime give VAR the biggest raspberry our bowels can muster!

Russ Evers

Another very impressive defensive display that, like last week, nearly nullified one of the best sides in Europe.

But my concern is that we offer nothing up front and going to games to get a goalless draw will see us drop like a stone unless we are very careful.

Where is the free flowing attacking football seen in the first few games? Yes, I know this was City and last week it was Klopp’s mob but how about the other games on this run of one goal in six? As The Stranglers sang nearly half a century ago “Something Better Change”.

And something needs to change with VAR especially with Specsavers getting in on the act on social media where they posted a “live” football feed of ‘penalty to City’ followed by ‘Should have gone to Specsavers’. Yet another appalling decision by a referee too fat to keep up with play and an anti-wolf in the VAR hut.

Jimenez gets a rest in the week and probably needs it but why oh why Raul?

Disappointed doesn’t get close.

Clive Smith

A familiar story. Solid, resilient and extremely hard working defensively. Attacking, if only...eh.

I can’t fault Bruno’s line up or formation. With the expectation of limited possession, playing three in attack was only likely to put extra pressure on our defence. It meant our shape and organisation made it hard for City to penetrate, particularly in the first half.

Few pundits are likely to pick Kilman, Coady, Saiss or Sa in their Team of the Week but they were outstanding, and if you include Ait-Nouri, then you could choose any as our best player. Sa did misjudge a couple of crosses and Coady again covered one on the line. Kilman was faced with more one on one situations so gets my MOTM vote.

We continue to struggle getting any possession in the attacking third. Traore was closely marked, or fouled, which made it hard for him to influence the game.

In the second half it got harder and we were forced to play even deeper. After doing so well, the sort of harsh decision that rarely seem to favour us handed City a goal. Despite the reverse it was pleasing to see we did not give up, instead we continued to keep it tight, but without being able to offer much counter attack.

As time ran out we finally got our one chance. A Podence cross found Kilman at the far post for an, if only, moment. Maybe, if these things even themselves out, we are due a slice of luck in the near future.

As for Jimenez, his actions were indefensible. Yes, you do see similar situations usually go unpunished, but Jimenez has often done the same before and got away with it. He may not have cost us this game, but he has left us with ten tired players ahead of Brighton, and given most will have to play, they will also be tired for Chelsea next weekend. To say we could have done without that is an understatement.

Rob Cartwright

We arrived at Etihad more with hope than expectation. I was pleased with the team selection and fully supported the extra man in midfield; sacrificing Hwang Hee-chan.

Most important was Traore who is well suited to the wide open spaces here. If only we would give him the ball more!

We set out our stall similar to Liverpool last week. Understandable in many respects but frustrating all the same. The Man City defence is vulnerable, as we proved in the final minutes. If only we’d put them to the test more during the game.

Our defence played superbly well as a unit and for the second game in succession deserved a hard earned point. Kilman, Coady and Saiss were exceptionally good.

There was little action in the opponents half. When we advanced forward it was mostly with Traore on the ball. He had the beating of every City player and they looked frightened to death of him. Why did we not exploit this? I believe replacing him with over 20 minutes remaining was a big mistake.

Ultimately, it was the referee aided by VAR that cost us the point.

Jon Moss is a clown (my opinion). Always has been and always will be.

Having booked two Man City players in quick succession he did the same to Jimenez for a tackle on the half way line – this was not worthy of a booking. You see these type of challenges in every game and 19 times out of 20 they would go without a card. He was simply levelling things up before a chorus of boos from the home crowd would greet him at half time.

Jimenez was irresponsible in not allowing the free kick to be taken. No issue with that booking but, of course, this meant a red too.

Wolves were one man short for the whole of the second half. You would never have guessed it. The pattern of play remained as the first half did. Our defence were resolute, the midfield working tenaciously and the forwards getting very little of the ball.

I’d commented that Man City appeared to be playing for a penalty. Plenty of dives in and around the box and appealing voraciously for hand ball too. A few minutes later, Jon Moss fell for one hook, line and sinker. Giving a penalty against Moutinho but there was no doubt VAR would correct this ‘clear and obvious mistake’.

VAR confirmed the referee’s decision. Not one pundit on either radio or tv felt this was right!!!

Time and time again this is happening. I’m absolutely sick of it. Having spent six hours in the car getting to and from the game, it’s enough to want you to stop going.

It’s that bad.