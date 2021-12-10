Man City v Wolves preview: It could be time for Bruno Lage to spring another surprise

Hwang Hee-chan. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The tests do not let up for Wolves after a late loss to Liverpool as they now travel to Manchester City – with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United still to come in the next few weeks.

Since taking charge Lage has not been afraid to make some big calls with his starting XI – as he rested Raul Jimenez away at Villa and left out Ruben Neves away at Leeds.

Both of those were to prevent injuries to his small squad, but they were big decisions nonetheless, and it may be time for the head coach to utilise his squad tomorrow afternoon.

In the last three games, Wolves have flattered to deceive going forward. And in the last two fixtures, Adama Traore has been the stand-out attacker.

That right wing spot has been the subject of debate for weeks with Traore, Daniel Podence and Francisco Trincao vying for a starting place.

Considering City will likely dominate possession tomorrow, tactically Traore would be the best fit to give Wolves a potent counter-attacking threat. He also deserves to keep his place based on the last two performances.

Hwang Hee-chan, however, has struggled to make an impact in the last three games and could benefit from a position on the bench.

The South Korean has impressed since making his loan switch and quickly made the left wing spot his own, but his performances have stalled of late.

Lage is a big fan of him and his work-rate both defensively and in pressing the opposition defenders is useful, but some team-mates are now more deserving of a chance tomorrow.

Podence put in a superb performance against West Ham, setting up the winner, before contracting Covid-19.

After being an unused substitute against Liverpool and with time to get back in training, he could be deserving of a chance in the side.

Traore played some of his best football earlier in the season on the left, so he could move over to replace Hwang and Podence could come into the side.

Jimenez, too, has not been at his best in recent weeks but he is still likely to keep his place.

The Mexican is so valuable to Wolves in how they play, linking attacks and defending. Fabio Silva would be the natural replacement but the teenager has seen his game time limited and is unlikely to get a chance.

Regardless of the team selection Wolves need to show more intent going forward – despite the level of the opposition.

Fernando Marcal could make his return to the squad following Covid-19 if he returns a negative test, while it remains to be seen if Willy Boly has recovered from his muscular problem. Pedro Neto, Jonny Castro Otto and Yerson Mosquera are all not expected to return until the New Year.

Opposition view

Oleksandr Zinchenko has called for a quick reaction after Manchester City’s Champions League group campaign ended in frustration and defeat at RB Leipzig.

Having already secured their place in the last 16 after winning Group A, City had little to play for as they took on the crisis-hit German side behind closed doors at the RB Arena on Tuesday.

Yet after Kyle Walker was sent off for an act manager Pep Guardiola could not defend and Phil Foden and Nathan Ake were withdrawn through injuries, City were left to count the cost of an underwhelming 2-1 loss.

Leipzig secured victory with goals in each half from Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva. Riyad Mahrez pulled one back for City.

“Obviously everyone is disappointed because we didn’t get what we came for but we need to get our heads up and move on for the future,” said left-back Zinchenko. “We need to take the best from this game and do our best. We are going to watch the game and analyse it and we need to react quickly and move on.”

Guardiola made seven changes from the side that beat Watford last weekend but still fielded a strong side.

Kevin De Bruyne was among those to return as the Belgian made his first start since his recent spell out with coronavirus. Foden and Jack Grealish featured as they continued their recent return from injuries but the former was withdrawn at half-time as a precaution after feeling a problem in the ankle.