Bruno Lage: Pedro Neto still in track for Wolves return

Pedro Neto (AMA)

The star winger has been a major miss for Wolves after breaking his kneecap in April.

At the time he was given a six-month lay-off but after suffering a setback in his recovery it was revealed Neto would not return until later in the year.

Then, Lage put a date on his return for the first time as the 21-year-old was looking at a mid-January return to action.

Two weeks ago Lage said Neto was undergoing an ‘exam’ in Portugal and that he hoped to have him back in the grass in two days, but the forward is yet to make that next step in his recovery.

However, when asked if Neto was still on track and still in Portugal, Lage simply said: “yes.”

Lage then added: “Maybe we need to wait a little more (for more news).

“The last exam showed everything was OK, so it’s good news.

“He’s not in he building yet and I don’t know exactly when he will come to start training with us.”

Meanwhile, Lage has heaped praise on striker Raul Jimenez – labelling him as one of the best players in the world.

Having returned from a serious head injury the Mexican has netted three goals this season.

And although Lage was, at first, hesitant to name him as one of the best number nines in Europe, he did later lavish him in praise as a worldwide talent.

“The good example is when you look at the game, in every moment Raul is there,” Lage said.

“When he has the ball he comes to link the game. When it’s time to attack the spaces he makes the runs in the channel.

“Inside the box and shooting outside the box, he is there. When you are defending he is the first guy to press. Also in offensive and defensive set pieces.

“In every moment he is there and that is what I believe the best players should have. Raul is there.

“I don’t want to say that (Jimenez is one of the best number nines in Europe) because imagine if Pep (Guardiola) comes with his money and buys Raul.

“Imagine Raul playing for Man City, I can imagine that. He knows that game, he knows how to play inside, he knows how to play in the box. He will run a lot when you are defending, so he has all the profile. I don’t want to give him ideas!

“I will go after him to try and get him to sign for 10 more years with Wolves!

“This can happen. The striker is a different position because he needs ability, but also the game to support the team. Raul is that kind of player. For me, he can play in any team and I’m very happy to have him. I wasn’t happy because we sold him from Benfica, but now I’m very happy to have him in my team.

“And he’s a good example for all the kids who want to be top players – not just a top player, but also a top man.”

When asked if Jimenez can be a good example to young striker Fabio Silva, Lage added:

“Not just Fabio, for Yerson (Mosquera) and all the kids here Raul is a big reference. If you go back five years ago, Raul scored goals in the Champions League against Bayern Munich for Benfica.