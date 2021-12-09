Bruno Lage tells Wolves: Play without fear

Bruno Lage. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

After losing 1-0 at home to Liverpool after a late Divock Origi strike, the challenges come thick and fast with Manchester City next up.

Wolves also play Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in a tough month and Lage says his side ‘cannot be afraid to fail’.

“We cannot be in front of our box defending for 90 minutes or pressing 90 minutes in a higher position,” he said.

“You know the profile for our players, if we go for the duels it’s hard. So we have to control the game with the ball.

“That’s the challenge. Don’t be afraid. We cannot be afraid to fail.

“If we fail we have another chance. If we make a bad pass, no problem, we need to recover the ball. Let’s go and play our game. We need to go without fear to play our game on any pitch.”

Meanwhile, Lage has called for more consistency from Adama Traore.

The winger has been the stand-out forward in the last two games but has struggled to hold down his place in the side.

Lage added: “Adama is a guy in training every day that works hard to try and improve.

“Sometimes the game is one Adama against one Adama. Which Adama do we want to see?

“Adama who started the season very well and had a big impact playing on the left – remember what he did against Leicester, Tottenham and Man United.