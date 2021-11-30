Wolves defender Willy Boly fighting to be fit for African Cup of Nations

Willy Boly (Getty)

Described by Bruno Lage as a ‘little muscular problem’ Boly has been struggling since returning from international duty with the Ivory Coast.

It is now hoped he will return for Wolves within two weeks and then get into the squad for the international tournament which starts in early January.

“For sure he’s (Boly) a little bit frustrated,” Lage said.

“He wants to be involved in the team. He’s a big professional and is involved in meetings for each game, but the injury problems keep going.

“He wants to come back as soon as possible as the Boly everyone knows. These kind of things happen with travelling and playing in the national team.

“We made the decision for him to be on the bench against West Ham but after that we cannot risk him because I prefer to lose him for two weeks than for more months.

“Maybe in one more week he can start training and then one more week he can be involved in the games.”

When asked if Boly will miss the African Cup of Nations, Lage added: “It depends on him and how he comes back.

“In his mind, he wants to go. It was very hard for him to lose the last game and they didn’t qualify for the World Cup. Willy Boly is in the moment of his career where he wants to do something for his national team.

“He is working hard to help us and then after be fit to go to the national team to play for his country.”

Boly picked up a hamstring issue in pre-season before later falling ill in October after the international break.

The defender also had spells out of the side last season and Lage reveals he was warned about the issues Boly and fellow defender Fernando Marcal have.

He said: “When you come to a new club you want to know everything and the first thing is to try and know the squad and what happened in the last year.

“The first information I had from the doctor was that some players had problems. Some with long injuries like Pedro (Neto), and others with problems. We tried to manage the best way we can.

“The information I had was on Marcal and Boly. We tried to do our best with both players.

“Marcal is doing well. He had a little problem two or three weeks ago and he started the season very well.

“But with Boly we don’t have him with us. He’s an important player for us.

“Since his injury in Marbella we haven’t had him fully fit to train with us.

“He returned and played against Tottenham but it wasn’t the real Boly. I want to take the best decision for my players and at the moment Boly cannot train.

“He went to the national team and came back with little problems. I want to take care of him and we miss an important player.