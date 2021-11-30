Bruno Lage warns Wolves kids: be ready

Bruno Lage (Wolves/Getty)

With the first team squad already small and now further depleted by injuries, suspensions and Covid, Lage has already hinted that one unnamed youngster could get his Premier League chance soon.

Several academy players train with the first team, while Luke Cundle, Chem Campbell and Louie Moulden have all been involved in first team squads this season.

And when asked what the pathway is for those players to get a chance, Lage said: "It's a question of opportunity.

"We are working with the academy, not just because we need some players, but they are a good help for us to prepare for games. It's also a good opportunity for me to see the kids.

"Some of them started with me in pre-season, some of them stayed at the club and some got a loan. Three weeks ago I had the chance to work with three or four players and you never know.

"This is football and it's a question of opportunity, if you are ready or not.

"See what happened with Max (Kilman). I didn't give anything to Max. Since the first day he played on the left and right, he had his chance and now he's had a new contract and everyone is talking about him.

"Sometimes they coach doesn't do much. I choose a way to lead a team. I go my way and I look back to see who is staying with me and who is staying behind.

"Max is, for sure, following me and that's why he's playing.

"That's the pathway. Believe in me, believe in us and our ideas about what the club wants, and when you have a chance you need to be ready."

The club's under-23s has some exciting players coming through, while Wolves also have loanees playing in competitive leagues across Europe.

And while Lage has seen positive changes in many of the club's talents, he also knows not all of them will get chances with the first team directly and they may need to gain experience elsewhere.

"There's a massive distance between the competition in the under-23s and the Premier League," he added.

"Sometimes the pathway is not direct and maybe the challenge is to go on loan to League One or the Championship to fight and see a different environment.

"The players here have a habit of receiving the kids well. In some places life will be very hard for sure, they need to fight for their place.