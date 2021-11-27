Steve Bull: Wolves edging closer to complete performance

Bruno Lage (Getty)

I’ve mentioned for weeks about wanting a 90-minute performance and we weren’t far away against West Ham.

It was a great, organised display. Very tactical and skilful. They played some very good football and deserved the win.

Ruben Neves stood out and is in brilliant form.

Declan Rice is a world class player but Neves, and the rest of the team, kept pushing him back. He was absolutely unbelievable.

Neves is coming into his own again and showing how good of a player he is.

Jimenez, too, was excellent. It’s taken him a bit of time to get his sharpness and fitness back.

We all expect things straight away but it never happens like that when you’re coming back from the kind of serious injury he suffered.

Every time he scores you can see the smile on his face. He’s so relieved and happy to be enjoying his football again.

This happened on the day his documentary came out too.

You don’t like to see incidents like that in the game and all of the footballers must have winced when they watched it. It’s incredible how he came back from it.

He’s a strong lad with a strong mind and he’s now getting back to his normal self from before the injury. The documentary was brilliant.

Back on the pitch and Wolves have found some momentum, which they will need heading into the festive fixtures.

They have some great opportunities to keep the snowball rolling and watch it get even bigger.

Three points has to be the aim in every game leading up to the busy and hectic Christmas schedule. The competition for places is hotter in the squad now and you need that.