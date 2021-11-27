Bruno Lage: Wolves forwards must be more aggressive

Bruno Lage (Getty)

After a positive start, Raul Jimenez, Hwang Hee-chan and Francisco Trincao all struggled to make a dent on the Norwich defence in the goalless draw.

It was an unusually uninspiring performance and Lage wants more from his forward men.

When asked if it was a point gained or an opportunity missed, Lage said: “It’s both.

“I think we started the game very well in the first 30 minutes. We managed the game the way we like with the ball.

“We need to be more aggressive to create our chances. I think the ball arrived in the final third and we didn’t do the movements we usually do.

“Sometimes the players also need to understand they face situations one against one and shoot on goal. During the game we missed that part.

“In the second half the game was more balanced. We lost some balls on the sides and some transitions and Norwich also created good chances for them.

“If you look at the whole game, it’s a point but in that moment we should do better, especially in the final third.

“We lost too many balls, conceded the transitions. Football is also about shooting on goal.

“When you look at what we did against Crystal Palace, I think it was a different game.

“That’s why it’s one point and we move on."

The result compounds previous failings away from home as Wolves continue to struggle on their travels.

But Lage insists this display was due to his players struggling to adapt to Norwich's tactics.

“It’s also the way the opponents play," he added.

“If you look at what we did for the first 30 minutes, it looked like we are playing at home.

“They tried to close the game inside and we tried to play outside and we don’t understand very well that part.

“We need, every time, to improve our game and see what the opponents are doing. When they close the game inside we need to go outside and that was the problem.

“Sometimes we have days like that.

“The boys looked at me a few minutes before the game and I said ‘I’m here to give you confidence to play our game’.

“In the final third we should do better. We had a lot of men there and Semedo and Rayan played in a higher position. Trincao and Hwang inside with Raul, so five men there. We linked and started to build up, but in the final third we should be more aggressive. Sometimes we lost easy balls.

Meanwhile, Daniel Podence missed out after testing positive for Covid-19 and was a big miss after his impressive performance the week before.

When asked when he found out about Podence’s positive test, Lage said: “A few minutes before I talked with you guys yesterday (Friday).

“I was talking about the squad we have, the injuries, bookings and Covid.

“Daniel had Covid and Ruben now has five yellow cards. That’s why when we talked before the game it was about that.

“It will be a test for us and a big test for our squad, that’s why I said I want everyone fit and ready to play.