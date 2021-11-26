Academy build bridge to tap into US talent for Wolves

Molineux.

Chicago City is the top-rated football club in the state of Illinois and will join Wolves in setting up community camps and clinics, player and team exchanges and team tours, and online content will be created in Chicago, within the Wolves framework, providing additional professional level enga.

“We are delighted to be working with Nick Mulvaney, the staff and all the amazing families at Chicago City Soccer Club,” said Joe Hunt, Wolves international project manager.

“The last 18 months have been filled with conversations and planning and we are eager to finally launch this partnership as we all begin to emerge from pandemic restrictions and lockdowns in the UK and US.

“The pandemic gave us the time to discuss the partnership in more detail and find out how we can positively work together. Chicago City Soccer Club shares the same values as us here at Wolves – they are a progressive club who want to improve daily and have a positive environment for all their players.

“We will be delivering plenty of different activities in Chicago but also welcoming players and staff across to the UK to experience how we work, coach and play at Wolves. Nick has already been across to the UK and met with some of our senior management team as well as watching our home game against Everton.

“In addition to physical delivery in the US and UK, we will be hosting regular coaching webinars between our Academy staff and the staff from Chicago City SC.

“It’s exciting times again and now the travel corridors have reopened, we can continue our international work, starting with this exciting partnership in Chicago. We welcome Chicago City Soccer Club to the pack.”

Nick Mulvaney, founder and chief executive officer of Chicago City, attended Molineux for the victory over Everton at the start of the month, providing an insight into the West Midlands and Wolves Academy, touring Compton Park and meeting coaches and senior staff, including Wolves general manager for marketing and commercial growth Russell Jones.

During his visit, Mulvaney felt a strong synergy in the culture of both clubs, with Chicago progressing into the USL Pre-Professional Leagues with their male and female teams, along with attaining the first USL Academy in the City, paving the way for an exciting future, which Wolves will be a part of.