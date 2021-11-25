Raul Jimenez: Hwang Hee-chan is settled at Wolves

Hwang Hee Chan (Getty)

The 25-year-old, who is on-loan from RB Leipzig, made an instant impact when he scored off the bench in his debut against Watford.

Hwang has netted four times in nine Premier League games and Jimenez has seen first hand how comfortable the South Korean is in his new setting.

“It’s good for us that he has set up quickly,” Jimenez said.

“It’s good to know that he’s comfortable with the team. It’s on loan now but he gives everything to the club like he has a permanent deal with us. It’s good to have him.”

Jimenez and Hwang have also struck up a potent partnership and are often the first names on the teamsheet.

And the Mexican striker is determined to make the pairing work long-term.

“He’s a good player who runs for every ball in the game,” Jimenez added. “I have to link up with all of my team-mates because this is part of the team, the strikers have to link up. There are moments. For a season I was with Jota, the second season with Adama, last season I didn’t play and now with Hwang.

“I have to be there knowing the characteristics of my team-mates and knowing what we have to do, and can do together.”