Bruno Jordao’s six-week Wolves deadline

Bruno Jordao. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 23-year-old is finally back in training after a long recovery from a knee injury he sustained while on loan at Portuguese side Famalicao last season.

Jordao has had limited opportunities in the first team since signing in 2019 but Lage says he now has until January to prove his worth – hinting that a loan move may be on the cards otherwise.

When asked if he is now an option for the team, Lage said: “Yes, he’s one more.

“He started working two or three days ago. He needs time.

“We have six weeks to work with him and after see if he’s ready to compete for a place or if he needs to take another decision.

“I am very happy with him. I knew him when I arrived and saw him since the first day working hard to come back as soon as possible.

“Now he needs to show me on the pitch that he wants to fight for a place in the team.”

The midfielder had a long road back on to the grass and eventually into team training.

Having had so little time to work with him, Lage insists he still needs to run the rule over Jordao.

Lage added: “I need to see Bruno.

“I want to give him a lot of confidence to be ready to train and compete, and try to understand the dynamic he can give us.

“I saw some games from him in the past but it’s soon for me to make a conclusion on what he can give to our team. Since the first day he has been a good professional. I am very happy with that mentality.”

Meanwhile, Lage is determined to turn Molineux into a fortress this season.

With five wins in their last seven Premier League games, Wolves have also tasted victory in their last three home fixtures and Lage wants to continue that momentum.

“We know from the past this is a hard place to come and play,” he said.

“I want to continue to do that so our fans have a good feeling and emotions when they come home and in the same way the opponents feel we are a strong team to play against at home.

“The games against Man United and Tottenham was at the same level and in that period we didn’t score goals. Against Everton we did OK, against Newcastle also and West Ham.

“It was important because we came following a disappointing performance and the challenge was to have a good performance and get three points.