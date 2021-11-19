Bruno Lage challenges Adama Traore to find consistency

Adama Traore (Getty)

The 25-year-old was not called up to the Spain squad for their recent World Cup qualifiers and used that time to put in the work on the training pitch.

Traore was left out on the bench for the two Premier League games before the break and Lage has called on him to fight for his place.

“I’d like to see from Adama what he did in the first three games,” Lage said.

“For sure, he has shown me that in the last week. I’m happy because I want that from him.

“I want Adama more consistent, not just game by game but also in the game.

“He is the kind of that player that when he has the ball he can do something special, but I want more from Adama during the game, not just when he has the ball.

“We are working with him so that no-one can say anything to him and he becomes more involved in the game. We know what he can do when he plays on the outside, he is very dangerous.

“He is working hard to understand the inside game and is doing well. The last two weeks was very good.

“If you remember the first three games it was very good and I was very happy with the way he pressed, created chances and linked with the players.

“That’s what I want. Now, he needs to fight with Hwang, Daniel and Trincao.

“That’s good for me as I have more solutions and I have guys on the bench to help me win games.”

Traore has been in talks over a new and improved deal since September but is yet to sign.

When asked if he thinks the negotiations have been a distraction, Lage added: “I don’t think so.

“The way I see him in training, especially in these two weeks, is a guy that is focused. In his own words, ‘the best is yet to come’.”

Meanwhile, Lage has reiterated he would like to sign Hwang Hee-chan permanently in January.

Wolves have an option to buy the RB Leipzig loanee for £14million in the summer, but his impressive form has promoted the club to act sooner.

When asked if he would like to sign the South Korean permanently when the transfer window reopens, Lage said: “Not just me, but also the Wolves fans (want that).

“I am very happy with him and he knows he needs to come with that consistency. That’s what I want from him and my players.

“He can link a game, he joins us when we are defending and he scores goals. I am very happy.