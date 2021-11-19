New documentary details head injury to Wolves star Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

Wolves have produced the 30-minute film, titled Raul Jimenez: Code Red, through their media team and it will be released on BBC iPlayer from tomorrow morning.

The star striker fractured his skull in a collision with Arsenal's David Luiz on November 29 and missed the remainder of the season, before making a miraculous recovery in time for the new campaign.

Jimenez has previously spoken about how the accident could have killed him and that the swift actions of paramedics, and the skull operation he had at hospital, saved his life.

The documentary features interviews with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, team captain Conor Coady, Dr Matthew Perry and physio Oliver Leaper, as well as members of his family including his partner Daniela, parents Raul and Martha, and sister Miranda.

The emotional tale details the incident, Jimenez's memory loss from when it happened and his road to recovery.