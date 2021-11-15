Bruno Lage: Yerson Mosquera ‘will bounce back’

The 20-year-old Colombian is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained just nine minutes into September’s Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham, his debut in English football following a £4.5million summer move from Nacional.
Mosquera, who underwent surgery, is making good progress in his recovery but not expected back training until January at the earliest.
Yet Lage insists the youngster remains upbeat, explaining: “He’s recovering. In this year, no (he won’t play) but next year he can start training.
“He’s a fantastic boy. Every day he has a happy face and it’s good for us to see.”
Defensive strength in depth is set to become an issue for Lage and Wolves toward the end of next month, when Romain Saiss and Willy Boly are both set to depart ahead of the African Cup of Nations.
The latter, yet to feature in the Premier League this season, played 90 minutes for Ivory Coast in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Mozambique on Saturday.
Saiss will represent Morocco at the AFCON and Wolves are in discussions with both nations over when precisely the pair will leave for the tournament. With Mosquera still out, Conor Coady and Max Kilman will be the only senior recognised centre-backs available unless the club is able to act quickly in the January transfer window.