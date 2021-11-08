Bruno Lage: Wolves must learn from Palace defeat

Bruno Lage (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The hosts pressed Wolves high throughout the afternoon and dominated the midfield to quickly steal the ball back.

It was a similar tactic that Leeds employed last month to get a late equaliser and Lage says he is still working on how to rectify that weakness.

When asked if the international break comes at a good time for him, Lage said: “It’s not about this result coming at a good or bad time.

“Today we didn’t deserve to win points in this game, but we did in other games.

“Look at what we did in these 11 games, with the performances and the points, we will continue to work.

“I try to improve. Me as a manager because I am the first guy to be here and say it’s a good game to learn how we can get better against these teams, like Leeds and Crystal Palace.

“When they don’t have the ball they are stronger in duels and were in the right positions to press us.

“We will continue our pathway.”

For both goals Wolves were too slow in closing down the Palace midfielders and coming out of defence, after a long spell camped in their own half.

And Lage insists his side must have more of the ball in future games as the squad is not suited to sitting back and defending deep.

“When you look at our team, you need to understand the profile of our team,” he added.

“We want to play a style of football and we need to have more of the ball. If we manage the ball and not lose it, we will have more time with it. If you don’t have this you spend more time defending.

“Our team does not have the profile to spend too much time defending in front of our box, waiting for goals.”

Meanwhile, Max Kilman says Wolves lacked their usual bravery as they fell to defeat. The defender came away with the most credit among the back three, in a game in which his side struggled.

“We simply weren’t good enough,” he said.

“We didn’t show the same bravery or energy we have in previous games. We need to look back and get ready for the next game to go again. Palace have really good players all over the pitch and we all knew that. We prepared for the game.

“But it wasn’t our day. We need to get back on the training pitch and go again. Regroup and get firing again after the international break.”

Kilman has been linked with a potential call-up to the England squad following his impressive start to the season.

When asked if he had any conversations with Gareth Southgate, he said: “No. I’ve not thought of anything like that.