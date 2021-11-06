Wolves' Max Kilman will not rest on laurels after new deal

Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa is challenged by Maximilian Kilman. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The defender has penned new terms that will keep him at Molineux until 2026, with the option of another year.

Kilman only signed a new deal in October 2020, but his latest contract is a reward for his impressive start to the season and the 24-year-old does not want to stop there.

He said: “The journey since first arriving at the club until now has been brilliant. When I first came into the under-23s and then transitioned into the first-team, before beginning to play more regularly, it’s been great.

“But when I look back on my career, I don’t want to have stopped there and said, ‘That’s enough.’ I want to keep improving, keep doing my best and keep getting better.

“I’m delighted to have signed the new contract. I got my first professional contract at this club and I’m still here.

“It’s great to have another long-term contract with the club because I’m happy to be here and I just want to do my best for the team.

“My mentality is to ensure that every day I come into training wanting to do my best. That attitude then naturally comes into the games.

“Personally, I just want to be very prepared. That’s the main focus for me.

“Being at Wolves is brilliant. The fans are great, even the away support is always fantastic, and they always get behind the boys. Even when we are not winning, or at moments when we’re not doing so well, we always have their support. When we do score and when we do win the games, the atmosphere at Molineux is unbelievable.