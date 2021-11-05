Max Kilman signs new Wolves deal until 2026

Max Kilman (Getty)

The defender is the only player at the club to have played every minute in all competitions so far this season and scored his first Wolves goal in the win over Everton on Monday.

Under Bruno Lage the 24-year-old has kept his place after an early injury to Willy Boly and has proven to be a reliable defender.

Now, he has been rewarded with the new deal that also has the option of a further 12 months.

Technical director Scott Sellars said: “Our first focus was to reward Max for what he’s doing on the pitch. He came into the academy late on in his development, but he’s really kicked on and it’s important we reward players for their success, and also retain our talents.

“When we brought Max in, he had potential. He had technical and physical ability, and while he was on trial, we could see he was a great kid, so we thought he could develop, but where he’s got to is credit to him, his mentality and desire to improve. He’s been very patient in that process, and his development has been fantastic, so it’s something we’re all very proud of.

“Ultimately, you bring players through, and the aim is to get them into the first-team, but to get there as a young boy from non-league football, into a team full of internationals, shows his focus and work ethic. We hope other young players can see what Max has done, and it shows there’s talent outside of academies, so we’re always searching for the next Max.

“This season he’s gaining in confidence each game. Previously, he came in and out of the team, but never let the team down, and he’s consistently starting now. He’s growing each game and topped it off on Monday by getting his first goal, which is enormous credit to him.”

Kilman is now in his fourth season at Wolves after joining the academy from National League side Maidenhead United during the 2018/19 season.

Each season his first team opportunities have increased, resulting in his current run in the team under Lage, in which the left-footed defender is impressing on the right side of the back three.

Kilman won the Catore player of the month for August and has also been widely tipped for an England call-up in the future.