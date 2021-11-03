Raul Jimenez: Wolves can dream big

Raul scores (Getty)

The win over Everton on Monday has moved the club to seventh in the Premier League and into the race for a European position.

The star striker netted his 50th Wolves goal in the win, and his first at Molineux in just over a year since his fractured skull injury, and he has high hopes for the rest of the season.

He said: “Everything is possible. We have to dream big.“We have to go game by game but we have to keep going with this confidence and be brave. It doesn’t matter who we face, we have to do our game with the ball. It will be more difficult against other teams but we have to try and play our game.

“It’s been really good (under Lage).Most of us are the same players as last season so we know each other and how we can play.“We have a lot of confidence in each other.

“We know that the one playing will do his best and the one waiting on the bench will be the same or better. That’s what gives us the energy to keep going.

“It feels really good to be back on the scoresheet at home. I saw the ball and the goalkeeper doubting whether to go to the ball or not and I saw the defender doubt too.