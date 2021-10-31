Steve Bull: Wolves can get back to best under lights

Raul and Hwang celebrate (Getty)

The buzz about it among the crowd will make it a very good atmosphere against Everton on Monday.

Fans at home can also watch it on the TV and I hope they get as much atmosphere from it as the supporters at the ground.

And for Wolves, they should be looking to win this one.

If you told me beforehand that we’d get four points from Villa and Leeds – which we did do – I’d have taken that all day long.

We have some good games coming up now. Rafa Benitez is a class manager and knows how to get his team playing, regardless of how many injuries they have.

But I don’t look at this game and think about Everton, I see it being about Wolves.

Raul Jimenez will start coming into his own now and he just needs another goal to get off and running.

His partnership with Hwang Hee-chan is great and I would stick with Adama Traore on the other wing. They’re a great attacking trio.

I would also like to see 90 minutes of consistent football because we haven’t done it yet this season.

We’ve been hit and miss for 20 minutes, or half a game – now I want to see a full performance for 90 minutes.

We need to get the points on the board early ahead of what is going to be a tough December.