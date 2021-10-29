Wolves’ European trips are brought to book by Russ

Wolves against the World. Written by Russ Evers from Chapel Ash. With him is former Wolves Goal keeper: Phil Parkes

Hatherton Wolves founder Russ Evers has successful released his new book, titled How Do We Get There – Wolves Against The World, after a launch event at the Bradmore Club in Wolverhampton this month.

Former Wolves goalkeeper Phil Parkes, who heavily contributed to the book looking at the club's exploits in Europe in the 1970’s, was on hand for a Q&A at the launch event.

This new book, which also looks at the group's travels overseas following the club, comes after the release of Evers' first book in 2017, titled Everywhere We Go: Hatherton Wolves.

"It was a great success," Evers said.

"We were just two short of the venue capacity and there was a lot of good friends and staunch Wolves fans in there. We had a good line up of acts and everyone seemed to enjoy it.

"I was asked to do the book on the back of the success of the first one about Hatherton Wolves. I had to ask a lot of people for their memories of trips and my brother supplied most of the photos so it was more of a team effort with me just putting the words to the tales.

"Like the last effort, it was a labour of love but very time consuming so in a way I am glad it is finally out there now!

"I didn't know anyone who had attended the early 70's UEFA Cup games so Phil was instrumental in filling in the blanks and relaying tales from that era.

"He has the memory of an elephant and as loads of Wolves folk know he is great company. He says it like it is and he really should think of doing his own book."