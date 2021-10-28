Wolves' Ruben Neves: We can do good things

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

After predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo achieved back-to-back seventh-place finishes on the club’s return to the Premier League – as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League – Wolves struggled last season and finished 13th.

Although performances have been below-par of late, Lage’s side have found a way to pick up points and put themselves in a healthy position.

Had they hung on for the win at Leeds they would have moved to fourth in the league on Saturday night, but despite their position Neves says the team is not getting ahead of themselves.

When asked if the team is aiming for another European charge this season, Neves said: “We go game by game. We don’t think about it.

“We know we can do really good things here, because of the way we are. We are working, and because of the way we are playing.

“I think we will be OK. If we keep working like we are doing, we will be OK and have a good season.

“But we don’t think where we will finish because it’s only the start of the season. We want to go game by game.

“We know we can do win every single game and we will work for that, but this is the Premier League and you never know what can happen.

“It’s all about team spirit as well. The boys are ready. Those who are out are ready to help the team, and that’s the most important thing for me.”

Meanwhile, Lage insists he is ‘very happy’ with midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 21-year-old is currently on-loan at Championship outfit Sheffield United and has impressed with three goals in eight appearances.

“I am very happy with Morgan,” Lage said.

“I look at him as a main player but when Hwang came, he felt he wouldn’t have more chances to play and he took the decision to go on loan.

“I am very happy with him and what he’s doing at the club.