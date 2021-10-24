Leander Dendoncker: Late goal at Leeds hard to take for Wolves

Leander Dendoncker. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

A 94th minute penalty for the hosts cancelled out Hwang Hee-chan’s early strike and prevented Wolves from picking up four wins in a row.

In reality, though, the goal was coming as Bruno Lage’s side sat back to try and absorb pressure.

“It was a tough game,” Dendoncker said.

“We scored after 10 minutes and automatically you go back a little bit.

“We struggled to maintain the ball and then obviously we know Leeds play with a lot of energy and they went attacking. Especially in the first half they were dangerous.

“I don’t think they were that dangerous in the second half, I think we controlled them.

“Obviously it’s tough when you defend the entire game and try to keep the good result because it would have been the fourth win in a row. You get a last minute goal against you and it’s really hard to take.

“We just have to keep going and look at the next game against Everton.

“We have time to recover now and hopefully we’ll be ready.”

When asked for his view on the penalty, Dendoncker added: “I didn’t think it was a penalty, I think he barely touched him.

“But it’s in the box so you it’s always dangerous when a player goes down. We tried to convince the referee it was not (a penalty).”

Meanwhile, Fernando Marcal was a surprise omission from the squad on Saturday, while Ruben Neves was left on the bench and only came on late in the game.

When asked about their conditions, Lage said: “I didn’t say anything before the game but as you noticed we have two or three guys with some problems.

“He (Marcal) felt his calf during the week and he didn’t travel with us. So I took the decision for Rayan (to play).

“Also Ruben, he felt a little bit of pain in the week and I didn’t know if he could hold on for 90 minutes, that’s why I took the decision.

“I didn’t say anything because the opponent’s manager would start to think of problems for Rayan (Ait-Nouri).

“The most important thing, that I want for my players, is you need to be ready and fit to play 90 minutes because today I needed Rayan and Ki.

“One started and the other came to play five minutes and that’s what I want for all my players and that’s why we’re working hard.

“They need to have that mentality. I want everyone fit and to play 90 minutes.

“90 minutes in the Premier League is not easy so they need to continue to work hard to be ready every time.”