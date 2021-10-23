Wolves boss Bruno Lage calls for CPR training

Bruno Lage. (Getty)

Last Sunday’s clash between Newcastle and Spurs was temporarily suspended towards the end of the first half when an 80-year-old home supporter went into cardiac arrest.

Spurs players Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier made the referee aware and called for medics to bring a defibrillator, while a doctor in the crowd performed CPR – which helped save the man’s life.

At the request of the players, Wolves held a life support training session at Compton this week and Lage believes the skill – which he also has – is essential in every day life.

“It’s not just for the players, it’s for the whole population,” Lage said.

“It can happen in our life at any moment. If everybody knows these little techniques, you can help someone for the first minutes.

“It’s not just about football, it’s about the population in general.

“It was a good start to the week to start with that and to see all the players involved to learn the techniques.

“What we saw with Tottenham and Newcastle - I’ve known Dier since he was 10-years-old, I played against him a lot of times at under-10s, 15s and 17s.

“Everyone who knows him should be proud of what both players did in the last game.

“I think it’s not just a question of football, it’s a question of our society.

“20 years ago I learned those techniques at my university and I think it’s important because these kind of things can happen in football stadiums.

“They can also sometimes happen at home, in the street, in the theatre. If you know that, you can save one life.

“They’re the real heroes, the guys that save lives.”

Meanwhile, the League Manager’s Association have given Wolves the LMA Performance of the Week Award for the 3-2 comeback win at Villa last week.

“We received the award for performance of the week, which is a big honour,” Lage added.

“When you look back, what was important for me was the three points and to see the smiles on my player’s faces and the happiness our fans live on that day.