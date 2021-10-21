Bruno Lage: Wolves' Willy Boly must wait

Willy Boly of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Donny van de Beek of Manchester United.

The 30-year-old had a disappointing start to the campaign when he picked up a hamstring strain in pre-season and missed the first two Premier League games.

Since then he has only featured once, in the Carabao Cup against Spurs, and has been a regular on the bench in the league.

His omission has also been partly down to the form of first choice back three Max Kilman, Conor Coady and Romain Saiss – and Lage has urged Boly to be patient.

When asked if Boly is frustrated at not being in the team, Lage said: "These kind of things can happen.

"He was out and he knows – he's a professional and his character is the same.

"He works hard every day to improve and in the same he respects the moment. It's about the character and respect.

"I don't want players happy when they don't play, I want them unhappy, but in the same way Boly shows me every day the character to work hard and the respect because the other guys, especially Max and Saiss, are doing well.

"He needs to wait for his opportunity. What I want for him and the other guys is character to come and work hard every day and respect the work of the guys who are inside (the team).

"And when they have the opportunity, they are ready."

Meanwhile, captain Coady insists Wolves are trying to strike the balance between putting in good performances and picking up results.

Early season games saw Wolves impress but ultimately fall to narrow losses, while recent games have seen them fall below their standards but go on a winning run.

When asked if results are paramount over performances right now, Coady said: "It's a bit of both. It would be silly if we focus on one.

"We're trying to get better and make this football club better. We try and do it every single day and every single player has a role in doing that.

"It's up to us to get better and listen to the manager and his ideas, because they are fantastic. He's been brilliant with what he's brought to the club.

"But we know what football is about, it's about picking up wins and as many points as you can to have a good season.