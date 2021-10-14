Bruno Lage pushing Wolves to limit

Bruno Lage, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The head coach had attempted to overhaul the playing style since he arrived at the club in the summer, despite being left with largely the same squad as his predecessor.

A key component of Lage's style is the fast-paced passing and intricate phases of play on either flank, which requires the squad to have important on-field partnerships.

When asked if he feels like this team is now his own, Lage said: "We can see things changing so quickly because we take the best from the players.

"If the players don't have things to give us, we don't have that ability to change.

"As a manager I want more for the players. Not improving, because they know how to play, but creating the relationship in the way we want to play.

"Different dynamics, where you go if another player moves, how you want to receive the ball. We are in that way.

"We come with the ambition to play the way we want to play, in an offensive and defensive way. We are pushing everyone to the limit and I see the desire from the players to play that way.

"They are working hard to grow up in this way, to work and to play.

"If we score the goals in the way we're creating chances, I think we have more points, but the reality is that I never look back.

"The same way I am confident in the process, I give confidence to the players that the goals are coming."

Lage has made no secret of his desire to add more players to his small squad after the club missed out on same late targets in the transfer window.

And the boss insists it is essential to make more signings so he can be more versatile in his approach.

He added: "When we are in the process to change things, the players need to try and understand what they can give to me and the team.

"Then we find the dynamic of the team.

"When I have Daniel (Podence) in the game he can play more inside, when I have Adama (Traore) he plays more wide. We don't change the dynamic, it's what the players want and have to offer.

"The other thing is the competition. I want to create that for the team.

"If we don't have guys who can do other things, we need to find them. It's not just our way to play, we can play a different system also.

"I want to have that to manage the best way. If I want to play with four defenders then I will, if I want to play with two strikers then I will.

"I want to have that in my team to create different scenarios for the opposition. It's time to create that.